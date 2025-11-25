Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $7.0360, with a volume of 13391002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Venture Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Venture Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Venture Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Venture Global had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 21.99%.The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 259.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 50.0%. This is a boost from Venture Global’s previous half year 25 dividend of $0.02. Venture Global’s dividend payout ratio is 8.97%.

In related news, insider Thomas Earl sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $6,845,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Fory Musser sold 42,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $334,627.80. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500,000 shares of company stock worth $36,575,740 over the last three months. Insiders own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $2,417,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Venture Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Venture Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Venture Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venture Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,102,000.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

