Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Shares Down 21.1% – Should You Sell?

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 21.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. 243,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 685% from the average session volume of 30,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Vertex Resource Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24.

Vertex Resource Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Resource Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Resource Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.