Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Westaim Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 2716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

Westaim Stock Down 3.1%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $532.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.20.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 million. Westaim had a negative net margin of 118.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

