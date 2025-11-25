Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s Why

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report) was down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 413,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 174,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Playfair Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Playfair Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playfair Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playfair Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.