Analysts Set Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Target Price at $39.42

Shares of Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.4167.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Open Text from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Open Text from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.14. Open Text has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 8.43%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 57.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its position in Open Text by 0.6% during the third quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 21,150,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $790,736,000 after buying an additional 117,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,689,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $436,926,000 after acquiring an additional 229,758 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Open Text by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,027,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,445,000 after purchasing an additional 765,366 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Open Text by 42.7% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,368,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Open Text by 11.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,730,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,898,000 after purchasing an additional 810,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

