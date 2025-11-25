Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.62 and last traded at $32.98, with a volume of 2062189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Indivior in a report on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Indivior from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Get Indivior alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INDV

Indivior Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. Indivior had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 86.28%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.66 million. Indivior has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indivior

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Indivior during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Indivior during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Indivior

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.