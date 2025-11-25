Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $300.00 and last traded at $299.36, with a volume of 7554937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $255.59.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Lumentum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lumentum to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.31.

Lumentum Trading Up 17.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.17 and a 200 day moving average of $134.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 200.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.10 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.11%.Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.39, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,684.43. The trade was a 45.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total transaction of $1,751,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,776.48. This represents a 42.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,893 shares of company stock worth $7,727,063. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,430,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,811 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 516,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,092,000 after purchasing an additional 66,541 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $1,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

