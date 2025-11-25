Compass (NYSE:COMP) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 19371178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COMP.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COMP. Barclays lifted their price target on Compass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Compass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Compass in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Compass Trading Up 6.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -96.55 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Compass had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Compass has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compass

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

