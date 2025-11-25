20,866 Shares in Seadrill Limited $SDRL Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Seadrill by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Seadrill by 319.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seadrill by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Seadrill by 679.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Seadrill by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Seadrill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Seadrill from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Dnb Carnegie raised shares of Seadrill to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Seadrill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, SEB Equity Research set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Monday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Seadrill Stock Down 0.3%

SDRL stock opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. Seadrill Limited has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.56 million. Seadrill had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. Seadrill has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

