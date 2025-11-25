Magnetar Financial LLC Trims Position in Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 91.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,978 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $685,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,099,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,227,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,311,000 after acquiring an additional 78,321 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 48.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 995,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,985,000 after purchasing an additional 325,240 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.57 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.06%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 27,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,244,242.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 113,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,770.22. The trade was a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

