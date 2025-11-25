SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,124 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

SKWD stock opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.99. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.28 and a 12-month high of $65.05.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 10.57%.The company had revenue of $382.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SKWD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

