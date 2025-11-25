Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 19,492 MGP Ingredients, Inc. $MGPI

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.09% of MGP Ingredients at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 2,365.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 127.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 89.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 56.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 0.39. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $48.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.78.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. MGP Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.The firm had revenue of $130.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.600-2.750 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently -71.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, major shareholder Caroline Lux Kaplan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $715,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 560,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,848.30. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MGPI. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

