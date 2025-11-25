3,485 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,966,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,695,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,188,000 after acquiring an additional 469,806 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 412,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,193,000 after acquiring an additional 294,245 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 727,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,734,000 after acquiring an additional 272,030 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,069,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,081,000 after acquiring an additional 271,507 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. purchased 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.36 per share, with a total value of $74,770.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 320,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,445,779.76. This trade represents a 0.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

View Our Latest Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $133.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.87 and its 200 day moving average is $143.47. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $125.75 and a one year high of $173.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $554.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.22 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 128.39%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.