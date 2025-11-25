Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $475,000 in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. $CGBD

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Carlyle Secured Lending at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 19.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 33.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the first quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

CGBD stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $623.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $18.64.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.61 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 30.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 135.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CGBD shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial raised Carlyle Secured Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Secured Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Carlyle Secured Lending Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

