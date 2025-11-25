5,285 Shares in StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in StoneX Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Stock Performance

SNEX stock opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $106.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 0.23%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNEX. Zacks Research lowered StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of StoneX Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneX Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on StoneX Group

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 114,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,466,932.80. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.