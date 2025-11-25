Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 42,291 Gambling.com Group Limited $GAMB

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Gambling.com Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GAMB. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Gambling.com Group by 76.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 21,963.6% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.84 million, a P/E ratio of 99.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. Gambling.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 37.78%. Gambling.com Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Gambling.com Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Gambling.com Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research cut Gambling.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Gambling.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gambling.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Gambling.com Group Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

