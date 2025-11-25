PACCAR Inc. $PCAR Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 53.8% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in PACCAR by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 43.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $118.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.95.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). PACCAR had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $340,774.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,338.20. This trade represents a 87.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $103.00 target price on shares of PACCAR and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

