Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,974 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Birkenstock by 7.8% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Birkenstock by 61.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Birkenstock by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Birkenstock by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Birkenstock from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

Shares of BIRK stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $62.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

