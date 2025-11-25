JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 92,778 Shares of Brookfield Corporation $BN

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,385,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.33% of Brookfield worth $333,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BN. Creative Planning increased its position in Brookfield by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 487,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after buying an additional 44,822 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 7.2% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,438,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,399,000 after acquiring an additional 164,124 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Brookfield by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 290,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 34,573 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,592,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,643,000 after purchasing an additional 42,520 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Brookfield by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 378,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,854 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price target on Brookfield and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Brookfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:BN opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. Brookfield Corporation has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $49.47. The company has a market cap of $111.57 billion, a PE ratio of 157.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.11%.The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.