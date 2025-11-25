JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF $BBRE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,066,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 41.79% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF worth $374,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $691,000.

BATS BBRE opened at $94.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $916.17 million, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.02. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $80.51 and a 12 month high of $103.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.60 and a 200-day moving average of $93.61.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

