Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,642,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,913,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.72% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $363,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 64.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.