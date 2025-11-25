Magnetar Financial LLC Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in Millicom International Cellular SA $TIGO

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth $263,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 5,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,578,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470,214 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth $85,909,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth about $73,286,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth about $50,664,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $46.10 to $46.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.47.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

