PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,243,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,980,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.44% of PPG Industries worth $368,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Citigroup cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.64.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $130.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.35%.The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.