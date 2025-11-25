32,021 Shares in Upwork Inc. $UPWK Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 59.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 49,036 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Upwork by 3,492.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,513,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Trading Up 3.8%

UPWK opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Upwork had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 31.63%.The company had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Upwork has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.370 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.330 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 3rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Upwork from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Upwork

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 24,846 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $414,928.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,107,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,501,829.80. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $31,691.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254.85. This trade represents a 83.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 159,632 shares of company stock worth $2,942,377 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Upwork

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.