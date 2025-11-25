Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,193.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 371.7% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $53.20.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on OXY. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.19.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

