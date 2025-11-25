Magnetar Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NewtekOne, Inc. $NEWT

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 304.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,672 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.21% of NewtekOne worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in NewtekOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 74.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 728.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NewtekOne in the first quarter worth $126,000. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NEWT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on NewtekOne in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NewtekOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Insider Transactions at NewtekOne

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,212,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,330.98. This represents a 0.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Stock Up 1.3%

NEWT stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $296.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.23. NewtekOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 15.59%.The business had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 34.08%.

About NewtekOne

(Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.