Ball Corporation $BALL Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,709 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 145.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Ball by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $175,270.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,036 shares in the company, valued at $517,355.80. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ball from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.58. Ball Corporation has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

