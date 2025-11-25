Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth about $553,000. ANB Bank boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,788,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $843,762.74. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,240,400. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $315.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.79. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 52 week low of $138.61 and a 52 week high of $342.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.30. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $425.00 price target on Carpenter Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jones Trading started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.14.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

