Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 8,000 Shares of Allegion PLC $ALLE

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Allegion by 78.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 91.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Allegion by 75.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Allegion during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock opened at $162.23 on Tuesday. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $116.57 and a fifty-two week high of $180.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 16.09%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLE. Zacks Research cut shares of Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegion from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.38.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

