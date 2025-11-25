9,243 Shares in Atkore Inc. $ATKR Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Atkore by 85.7% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Atkore during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get Atkore alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATKR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Atkore from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Atkore from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Atkore from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $64,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,514.25. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $62.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.09. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $97.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.02.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $752.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.61 million. Atkore had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Atkore has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.550 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.85%.

Atkore Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.