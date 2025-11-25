Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 940 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 89,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 26,554 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 1,059.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Jabil by 760.5% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 118,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after purchasing an additional 104,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 target price on Jabil in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 8,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,993,315.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,487.63. The trade was a 25.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.83, for a total transaction of $4,416,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,228,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,258,517.97. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,886,321. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $196.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.38 and its 200 day moving average is $205.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.66 and a fifty-two week high of $237.14.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.37. Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

