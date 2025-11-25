Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Independent Bank Corporation $IBCP

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Independent Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 34.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Independent Bank by 61.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 342.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 460,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,164,000 after buying an additional 40,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $650.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.18 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 14.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corporation will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.90%.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $45,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,376.96. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

