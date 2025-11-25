FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Holdings Decreased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 67.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,075,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,294 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,347,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,440 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,915,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 30.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,092,000 after purchasing an additional 225,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 832,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,486,000 after acquiring an additional 156,019 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In other news, COO David Moreno purchased 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.89 per share, with a total value of $670,037.06. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 4,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,037.06. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on FTAI shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut FTAI Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jones Trading began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.11.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of FTAI opened at $162.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.67. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $75.06 and a 1 year high of $194.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.61.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 370.51%. The business had revenue of $667.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 31.96%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

