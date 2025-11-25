Rollins, Inc. $ROL Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Rollins by 2,593.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 102,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 98,252 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Rollins by 425.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 18,761 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Rollins by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,878,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,964,000 after buying an additional 1,785,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Rollins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 205,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $138,359.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,467.64. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 14.02%.The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $63.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $55.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROL

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.