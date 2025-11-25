Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Director Anthony Lanzl Purchases 100 Shares of Stock

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Lanzl purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$115.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$916,665. This trade represents a 1.27% increase in their position.

Anthony Lanzl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Anthony Lanzl sold 900 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.64, for a total value of C$102,276.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Anthony Lanzl sold 1,500 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.00, for a total value of C$171,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Anthony Lanzl sold 100 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.64, for a total value of C$11,364.00.

On Friday, November 21st, Anthony Lanzl purchased 300 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$115.00 per share, with a total value of C$34,500.00.

On Friday, November 21st, Anthony Lanzl acquired 500 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$114.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,405.00.

On Friday, November 21st, Anthony Lanzl acquired 100 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$115.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,500.00.

TSE OLY opened at C$114.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$120.04. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$97.40 and a 52 week high of C$134.24. The stock has a market cap of C$274.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Olympia Financial Group ( TSE:OLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The health services provider reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Olympia Financial Group had a return on equity of 64.95% and a net margin of 23.82%.The company had revenue of C$23.80 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Olympia Financial Group Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Olympia Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.72%.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$177.66 price target on shares of Olympia Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olympia Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$177.66.

Olympia Financial Group Inc is engaged in providing financial services. The company’s operating segments are Private Health Services Plan division which markets, sells and administers health and dental benefits to business owners; Investment Account Services division specializes in registered account administration; The Currency and Global Payments division provides corporations and private clients a personalized service for buying and selling foreign currencies; The Exempt Edge division is focused on Onboarding fees; The Corporate and Shareholder Services division, which acts as a cost centre and the Corporate Division.

