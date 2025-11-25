Coventry Group (ASX:CYG) Insider Daniel Palumbo Buys 17,543 Shares of Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Palumbo purchased 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.59 per share, with a total value of A$10,262.66.

Daniel Palumbo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, Daniel Palumbo acquired 16,666 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of A$9,999.60.

Coventry Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $135.99 million, a P/E ratio of 166.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Coventry Group Company Profile

Coventry Group Ltd primarily engages in the distribution of industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial, stainless steel, and construction fasteners; and specialized fastener products and systems, as well as industrial hardware, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

