Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in GlobalFoundries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 132,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the second quarter valued at $907,000. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,164,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on GlobalFoundries from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GlobalFoundries from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut GlobalFoundries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.21.

GlobalFoundries Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.03. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $47.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

