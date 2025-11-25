Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.60% of Ameresco worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 72,137 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter worth approximately $966,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 55.6% in the first quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Baird R W raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of AMRC opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.56. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.42.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $525.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.41 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

