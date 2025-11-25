Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 754.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.93.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 19.29%.The business had revenue of $949.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $273,286.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 265,034 shares in the company, valued at $7,004,848.62. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,715,157.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 759,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,887,707.50. This trade represents a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 175,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,595 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

