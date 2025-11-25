Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,200 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,708,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,735,991,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $603,211,000 after acquiring an additional 58,309 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,686,000 after acquiring an additional 297,734 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Insulet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,053,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $177,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the period.

Insulet Stock Up 1.9%

PODD stock opened at $337.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Insulet Corporation has a 1-year low of $230.05 and a 1-year high of $354.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,870.90. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,925.44. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PODD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Insulet from $385.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.65.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

