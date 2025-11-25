Toast, Inc. $TOST Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Toast were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 173.3% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 2,356.1% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Toast by 1,383.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TOST stock opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.93 and a beta of 1.94. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Toast had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Toast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Toast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Toast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $61,555.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,939 shares in the company, valued at $11,370,632.06. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $71,826.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 151,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,995.02. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 49,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,270 over the last 90 days. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

