Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 400 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 57.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 829,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,873,000 after purchasing an additional 301,129 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,209.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 192,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,878,000 after acquiring an additional 187,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,160,000 after acquiring an additional 137,874 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 58.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,196,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $394.00 to $328.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $452.00 to $324.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $350.10.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $271.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.50 and a 52 week high of $496.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.82 and its 200-day moving average is $370.05.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 25.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.93 per share, with a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,932.56. This represents a 5.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Helen L. Shan purchased 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $275.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,927.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,556.32. The trade was a 4.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,208 shares of company stock worth $328,505. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

