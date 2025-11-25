Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 4,693 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in CVS Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 344,963 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,184 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 25,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 64.2% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 34.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,064,968 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,152,000 after purchasing an additional 274,164 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.38. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $85.15. The company has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 700.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CVS Health from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.41.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

