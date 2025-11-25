Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,298 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 966.7% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 180.5% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average is $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

