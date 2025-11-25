Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 15,919 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $20,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 142.9% during the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $304.99 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.11. The firm has a market cap of $217.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $977,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,832.16. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 34,463 shares of company stock worth $10,549,351 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Mizuho raised shares of McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.57.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

