The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,309 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,182,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,793,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,829 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charles Schwab by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,422,795,000 after buying an additional 8,954,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,381,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,399,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,376 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,035,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,479,000 after acquiring an additional 815,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 35.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 19,034,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032,728 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 68,938 shares of company stock worth $6,671,953 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.0%

Charles Schwab stock opened at $90.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.85. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $99.59. The stock has a market cap of $160.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

