Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Holdings Increased by Farmers National Bank

Farmers National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 4.7% of Farmers National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $415.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.21.

Broadcom Trading Up 11.1%

AVGO opened at $377.96 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $386.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

