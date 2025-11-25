Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 175.0% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 81.4% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,593. The trade was a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,352.50. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock worth $6,609,663 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 0.2%

DHR stock opened at $227.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $258.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Danaher’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

