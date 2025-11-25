Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $12.68 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 210.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TJX opened at $148.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $152.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.32.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.90.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

