Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $15.20 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $15,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in RTX by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its position in RTX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.44.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $173.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.32. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $181.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.85%.

In related news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,013.40. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

